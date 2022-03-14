Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Get ready for ‘Cheat Day’

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are you going to be seeing season 5 episode 10, just one week removed from the latest story?

After that extended hiatus that carried through the start of the year, we’ll admit that we are almost conditioned to expect repeats more so than new installments at this point. Nonetheless, we’re happy to report that there is something new coming on ABC tonight! “Cheat Day” is a pivotal installment for the series, as evidenced in both the promo below and also the synopsis:

“Cheat Day” – Salen Rachel Bay Jones) takes extreme measures when she learns that the surgical staff have joined Lim’s efforts against her. Meanwhile, the team treats a liver transplant patient whose organ donor unwittingly gave him cancer. And elsewhere, Jordan, Asher and Andrews look for a surgical solution to remove a pregnant surrogate’s cancer in such a way that she won’t also need a hysterectomy to survive on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 14 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The general sense we get entering this episode is that Dr. Shaun Murphy, even despite being out of a job at the moment, could still do whatever he can to fight for the St. Bonaventure Hospital. He may have to use some non-traditional means in order to make it happen, but he is still going to his very best. Lim’s organizing a plan to go to the board to inform them of some of Salen’s far-from-great methods, and she just has to hope that they listen. One of her best recourses may just be threatening a walkout at this point. Without doctors, is there anything that the hospital can really do? They’d be hard-pressed to move forward, that’s for sure…

