All American season 4 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Babies and Fools’

Next week on All American season 4 episode 12, you’re going to have a chance to see quite a story in “Babies and Fools.” This is going to revolve around Spencer and Olivia doing just about whatever they can to have a day of normalcy together. Of course, they’re going to figure out along the way that normalcy is hard to come by, especially when you’re trying to balance school and all sorts of other commitments.

If you are to view all of the CW series as this vast coming-of-age story, then it’s fair to consider this particular episode another chapter in that. We’re prepared for all sorts of drama, and to see a few different twists and turns every single step of the way. We do think the show is still evolving in this new chapter of its storytelling, so don’t think that where things are now is necessarily going to be where they are in a few months.

Below, you can take a look at the full All American season 4 episode 12 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

EVERYTHING IS CHANGING – With the pressure of school, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) find themselves looking forward to a fun day together, but quickly find themselves in the middle of everyone’s lives at home. Laura (Monet Mazur) learns of some new information about the ongoing investigation that has Coop (Bre-Z), Patience (Chelsea Tavares) and Preach (guest star Kareem Grimes) worried. Billy (Taye Diggs) and Grace (Karimah Westbrook) are at odds as to who is best for the job, and neither is ready to back down. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) assumes the worst when her dad tells her he is stepping away from his hectic life at the label. Daniel Ezra directed the episode written by Jameal Turner (#412). Original airdate 3/21/2022.

