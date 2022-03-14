This Is Us season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Kevin attempts a lullaby

As we prepare for This Is Us season 6 episode 8 on NBC tomorrow night, we know one thing with confidence: Kevin Pearson wants to be a good dad. He’s willing to do whatever he can to make that happen!

Of course, doing this is absolutely a challenging thing to do — especially when you’re also dealing with twins!

One of the challenges that Kevin is facing right now is finding a way to get both of the babies to bed at the same time. Madison seems to manage it, so why can’t he? In a sneak peek courtesy of E! News, Justin Hartley’s character asks Kate why this isn’t working out for him like he planned. He’s doing Counting Crows! Why isn’t it working? He seems to think that his newfound passion of playing the guitar is going to help, but we don’t see any real evidence at the moment that it is.

We know that Kevin is coming into all of this from a good place and with that in mind, we tend to think that he’s going to figure out what to do by the end of the hour. His commitment is to being a father first, but there’s also that big mystery when it comes to his romantic future. Who is he going to end up with at the end of the show? Madison still feels like a top candidate, but don’t rule out Cassidy, even if she said previously that it wouldn’t work between the two.

