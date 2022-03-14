New Amsterdam season 5 will be final one at NBC, network confirms

We’ve known for a while that there would be a New Amsterdam season 5 over at NBC. Now, unfortunately, we are hearing the bad news.

According to a report from Deadline, the Ryan Eggold led medical drama is going to be concluding with its upcoming back of episodes set to air in the 2022-23 season. Not only that, but this will be drama’s shortest season to date at just 13 episodes.

We should say that this news doesn’t altogether shock us, given that New Amsterdam’s ratings have declined over the years. Not only that, but creatively the show is in a tricky spot right now. Max wants nothing more than to be overseas with Helen, away from the hospital. Yet, if he’s ever there full-time, there isn’t all that much of a show. You can have the entire cast separated from one another for the vast majority of the time.

In a statement confirming this news, Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, had the following to say:

“The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring … We’re so grateful to [EPs] David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration.”

Meanwhile, Universal Television president Erin Underhill added the following:

“When I first read the pilot script for New Amsterdam, I knew we had a winner. We cheered Max’s disruption of the status quo and applauded when he asked his patients the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?’ Over the last four seasons, David, Peter and our incredible cast have tackled important and thought-provoking stories that have touched on the human condition, but also made us laugh and imbued hope. We’re so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing New Amsterdam to life.”

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you think about New Amsterdam season 5 being the final one at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







