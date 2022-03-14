Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Kyle Moore, agent of chaos

Kyle Moore did not know much about Big Brother Canada 10 prior to a year ago, and absolutely he is now playing like it. Or, to be specific, Kyle is playing like someone who tried to cram years’ worth of gameplay into his brain the past few months and his mind does not function anymore.

Within the span of a few short days, the guy has managed to burn most of his allies, drive a lot of the house crazy, go back and forth of his nominees, and eventually see his initial target in Moose win the Power of Veto. Now, he has to put up someone else alongside Stephanie and at first, it felt like the person was going to be Betty as a pawn. After all, Betty was originally going to be a pawn prior to the Veto even happening!

Yet, over the past few several hours he’s started to float around the idea of Josh, yet another supposed ally in this game. Targeting him is a questionable move given just how well-liked Josh is by most other people within the game, and it also would send more of the house into panic. Kyle, with all of his strategy conversations and what-ifs, is already driving people insane. Hermon can’t take him anymore, he’s trying to keep the Josh idea a secret, and both Summer and Josh are already talking about trying to backdoor him next week with Marty and Moose as the initial nominations.

While all of this is going, it does seem like another alliance is starting to come together in the Rebel Rejects. This one is comprised of Hermon, Josh, Summer, Tynesha, Haleena, and Kevin. As of right now it feels like Kevin and Haleena are one of the strongest duos in the game — they’re building more people around them, but they need to ensure the house doesn’t get rid of Josh this week. He’s essential to their long-term plans.

