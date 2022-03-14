The Blacklist season 9 episode 12 photo: Dembe’s dangerous situation

Are you set for The Blacklist season 9 episode 12 on NBC this Friday? We’re going to be getting into a story titled “The Chairman” that will bring a LOT to the table.

So what is front and center for this story? It’s hard to necessarily say any one thing, since there are multiple things going on at once here. Reddington is still trying to figure out what happened the night of Liz’s death, while Harold Cooper is inching closer to figuring out who is Blackmailing him. Then, there is also the Blacklister of the Week, which may or may not be connected to any of this stuff. If you’ve watched the show with some regularity over the years, then you probably know a little bit about how some of this goes already.

If we had to guess, we’d say that Dembe’s story in the photo above is mostly tied to the Blacklister himself, someone who “operates a dark web stock market trading shares of criminal organizations.” Typically, the Task Force are the ones who primarily take on some of these people.

Of course, the narrative for Dembe will always be more complicated than most, if for no other reason than his own history with Reddington and also his presence the night of Liz’s death. It doesn’t seem like had anything to do with luring Vandyke there, but he could still be help in determining what’s going on with the tracker. It appears that this is currently in Liz’s grave, but there could be another twist or two coming. It’s hard to say where this story is going to go!

