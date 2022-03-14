SWAT season 5 episode 14 air date: ‘Albatross’ and beyond

Want to know the SWAT season 5 episode 14 return date at CBS? Are you curious to look towards the future of the show in general?

The first thing that we’ve got to say here is pretty simple: There is a new episode airing next week! Unfortunately, the network hasn’t put out too much in the way of information about it yet. The title here is “Albatross” and for the time being, that’s really all we can say. Yet, that’s a fascinating way to look towards this story, which could very much be all about an object, thing, or even memory weighing down the team. One of the things we know already is that this is a team that needs the utmost focus on the task at hand — the last thing you want is for there to be something holding you back.

So what about beyond this episode? Is there more good stuff from Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast this month? there is another new episode currently set for Sunday, March 27, and we hope there will be even more beyond that in the month of April.

As for whether or not there’s going to be a SWAT season 6 on the other side of all of this, nothing is altogether confirmed. We’re hopeful that the show will be coming back, but that’s going to depend on the DVR ratings, CBS’ needs, and also what some of the new shows are going to be.

Be prepared in order to get more details on “Albatross” over the next few days — there’s no real reason for CBS to hold anything back here! We just wish they were promoting a few more things far in advance here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 5 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







