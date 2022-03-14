The Rookie season 4 episode 17 return date: A look towards ‘Coding’

Want to get The Rookie season 4 episode 17 return date at ABC, or to get a better sense as to what the future could hold?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that, unfortunately, that there is no new episode of the show next week. The same goes for the week after. As of right now, the plan is for the Nathan Fillion drama to come back on Sunday, April 3. Why the long wait? It could be tied to avoiding most of the NCAA Tournament; or, it may just be The Rookie working to ensure that they have some time of their own to shine.

So while there is not a full synopsis for the next episode currently out there, we do at least know one thing: The story for at least two upcoming episodes. In the event you have not heard as of yet, The Rookie is planning a spin-off starring Niecy Nash as an FBI agent in training. You’ll see that story planted into the flagship show at some point later this season. While there’s no guarantee it will end up on the 2022-23 schedule, there is a reasonably good chance at it. Nash showed on Claws that she can easily carry the show, and this has also proven to be a winning formula.

As for The Rookie itself, we’re hoping for some big developments for Chen and Bradford romantically, but also opportunities to see every person in the LAPD move up the career ladder. None of these characters are really rookies anymore, and that means opportunities in order to see more of what the future holds for them.

