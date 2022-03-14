The Walking Dead season 11 episode 14 promo (AMC+): ‘The Rotten’

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 14 is going to be on AMC+ next week — do you want to get an early look at what’s coming?

The first thing worth noting here is pretty simple: The title here in “The Rotten.” Also, the promise of more Negan. We know that he was gone from the show for a stretch but his return now will be tied to a lot of deeper stuff. The situation around the Commonwealth and the surrounding communities is about to get so much more tenuous, and we’re going to see even more questions as to the right thing versus the wrong thing.

Negan’s story is one that we know will be around for some time now, thanks mostly to the newly-announced spin-off that is going to feature both him and Lauren Cohan as Maggie in a zombified form of New York City. This world is about to venture far off the path of the comics, and we do wonder whether or not that saps away a little bit of drama from the next few episodes. After all, we know that these characters won’t be dying in the immediate future.

So how could the show surprise us over the coming weeks? It depends in part on if/when they want to end the Commonwealth, or expose some of the community’s ugly secrets to the outside world. Another could be if they want to bring about a long-forgotten character. We know there were rumors weeks ago about a possible Rick Grimes cameo and while that could be possible around the time of the series finale, we’ll believe it when we actually see it play out.

