Is Kevin McGarry leaving When Calls the Heart? Nathan’s memory loss

Is Kevin McGarry leaving When Calls the Heart following the events of Sunday’s new episode? We know that previously, there were some fears.

Where did a lot of those stem from? Well, Nathan did suffer a car accident at the end of this past episode. When you see something like that, the easiest thing in the world to do is make some sort of assumption about something terrible coming after the fact.

We weren’t so much afraid personally that Kevin was leaving entering this episode; it was more about whether or not the character would get his memories back. He lost them as a result of that collision and we could only imagine the fear that could cause. He’s had so many important, life-altering moments in Hope Valley. Can you imagine not knowing or being able to recognize them?

Ultimately, the whole memory-loss story is straight out of the TV-trope handbook; we’ve seen it happen so many times on so many different occasions. Entering tonight, we saw this more as just the writers giving Kevin the actor some awesome material to work with; it’s not so much about whether or not he leaves the show. As a matter of fact, we see this as a great reminder that he’ll have some more great stuff coming in general. Even though Elizabeth and Nathan did not end up together, they want to ensure that there are a lot of other awesome stories worth telling with this character. We think this is only the beginning of what we’re going to see for the beloved Mountie in Hope Valley.

So will he get his memories back tonight? Will it take a little more time than that? We’ll have to wait and see…

