Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 16 preview

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are you about to have a chance to see so much more from this show? Just like you’d expect, there is a lot to look forward to tonight.

So where do we start? How about with a dose of good news? You’re going to have a chance to see a new episode at 10:00 p.m. Eastern titled “Real Crime,” and let’s just say that this one is a little different from much of what you’ve seen as of late. There’s a very atypical story at the center of this episode with a reality show being heavily involved. Officer Thorsen is going to find himself in a really unusual position, and this story is probably going to get even stranger the further it goes.

Want a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Real Crime” – Desperate to reset the way the world sees him, Officer Thorsen reluctantly decides to be a part of a reality show to help rebrand his image, only to be thrust back into yet another deadly situation. With cameras rolling, the show’s producer is found murdered and the team must investigate before Aaron is made suspect number one, on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MARCH 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The promo below gives you yet another look into what this story will look like, and whatever kind of drama will be coming around the corner. We anticipate most of this story stylistically to be a one-off and honestly, that’s okay. We think the real fun of it is just going to be how some of the cops handle this very-much unusual environment from start to finish here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the series right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







