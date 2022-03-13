When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 3 spoilers: Elizabeth’s book is out!

As you look towards When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 3 on Hallmark Channel next week, at the center of it will be great news. After all, Elizabeth is going to have her book published!

We know that this is a moment in the character’s life that she has been waiting to get to for a long time. So is something out to more or less sour the event? Unfortunately, it does appear that way. Over the course of the next new episode you’ll see Erin Krakow’s character struggle with what is a surprising reaction to her published work. It’s absolutely not something she saw coming and while Lucas is going to support her, how much will he really be able to help:

Below, you can check out the full When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 3 synopsis with some other details all about what lies ahead:

Elizabeth’s (Erin Krakow, “It Was Always You”) book is finally published and it’s the talk of the town. Lucas (Chris McNally, “Snowkissed”) plans a surprise party to celebrate the event, but some bad book reviews have Elizabeth in a less social mood.

Ultimately, one of the things that Elizabeth has to remember here is that a few negative reviews shouldn’t take away from the experience. It’s incredibly hard to get a book published, let alone having it happen in a way where people actually read it. We ultimately think that some of Elizabeth’s success may not come right away; the book business is partially about patience! It can sometimes take a while to get your published work in the hands of the person who really can push you to the next level.

In the end, let’s just hope that there’s a fantastic ending to this story. She should be proud of all of her work!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







