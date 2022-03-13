Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive into a really important season 13 episode 11 in a matter of hours?

Since we don’t want to waste much time here before sharing the good news, let’s get right to it: You will have a chance to see the cast and crew back shortly! “All the Little Things” is coming at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time and there are a couple of things special about it. For starters, this is a chance to see Peter Cambor back on the show as his former series-regular character Nate Getz. Meanwhile, you will also see Bar Paly back as Anna. We know there are going to be at least some good moments in here between her character and Callen, but could there also be some danger lurking around the corner here? We have to expect show, mostly because this is a dangerous world! We’ve seen a lot of significant hurdles for these two over the years.

The promo below does at least its job in setting the stage for what’s next. We also suggest that you check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 11 synopsis, just in case you want even more insight:

When a newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Kensi and Deeks search for the mother on board before she dies of complications. Also, Nate (Peter Cambor) meets with Admiral Kilbride and learns about the CIA project from the ‘70s and ‘80s involving children, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 13th on CBS.

Is this the last episode airing in March?

The quick answer here is no! We’ve not only got an installment airing next week, but there’s a two-hour block currently set for the end of the month. This should help to compensate for the lack of episodes we had in late January, which were pushed back by the NFL.

What do you most want to see when it comes NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 11?

Are you thrilled we're getting more tonight?

