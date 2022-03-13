Blue Bloods season 12: Bridget Moynahan on Erin, Anthony romance talk

As we move further into Blue Bloods season 12, is there any chance that we could see something more Erin and Anthony?

We should start off here by nothing this: Anytime you have characters with chemistry, it only makes sense that people would wonder about a possible romance. We’ve seen this with Danny and Baez, and of course we actually saw it turn into something more with Jamie and Eddie.

We’ve said this before, though, and there’s a good chance we’ll be saying it again: The fact that Jamie and Eddie got together makes it unlikely that another duo will, mostly because we don’t think that Blue Bloods really likes to repeat stories much of the time. Erin and Anthony do bicker sometimes like an old married couple, but we’ve thought that Jack has really been her love interest for a while. Anthony’s had some here and there, but they haven’t quite worked out for a handful of reasons.

In speaking about the idea of these two being together to TV Insider, here is what Bridget Moynahan (who is directing the next episode airing in April) had to say:

I don’t know that the relationship is going in that direction. It’s almost like Moonlighting. You wanted those two characters to get together and once they did, it ruined everything.

Ultimately, we also think it’s important sometimes to see characters thriving and enjoying one another’s friendships. That’s especially the case with men and women; there aren’t many platonic TV relationships that exist in that way. We wouldn’t be mad if Blue Bloods just kept things the way that it is for these characters, mostly because there’s a beautiful friendship here. That’s a hard thing to come by in life and it should be embraced whenever possible.

What do you want to see when it comes to Erin and Anthony on Blue Bloods season 12?

