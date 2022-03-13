The Equalizer season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Dante is kidnapped!

The Equalizer season 2 episode 13 is set to arrive on CBS next week, and we’d say to go ahead and prepare for a really emotional hour. This could be one of the biggest ones of the entire season, at least when it comes to letting us know more about Dante.

Have we found out a few different things about him over the past year or so? Sure, but not so much in this particular context. When your life is on the line, there are a number of things that tend to be illuminated about you. We’re going to see a lot of those themes hit home in “DWB,” as the character gets abducted and put into a really difficult situation. Ultimately, it’s going to be one that makes him think back to a lot of issues within his own past.

Below, you can get some more information all about what’s coming courtesy of The Equalizer season 2 episode 13 synopsis:

“D.W.B.” – McCall races to find Dante when he’s abducted by a pair of panicked deputies who fear reprisal, after they detained Dante without cause and used excessive force before realizing he’s a fellow cop. Alone and injured, Dante experiences hallucinations that reveal his complicated childhood, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Lee Tergesen guest stars as Deputy Barnes, one of the officers who abduct Detective Dante.

As someone who loves Dante as a character, of course we don’t want to see him in this sort of situation. However, from a performance standpoint this could be one of the best ones of the entire season. There’s a lot we could start to learn over the course of this hour, and much of that could be exciting to see.

