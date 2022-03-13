This Is Us season 6 episode 8 photo: Kevin’s family gathering

We just got done with one big family get-together on This Is Us season 6; who is ready to dive right into another now? This is what the latest photo is all about!

The image above is one of the latest ones from Tuesday’s “The Guitar Man” and at the center of this one is, of course, Justin Hartley’s Kevin. He is at the cabin, and he’s going to have an opportunity to spend some time with his kids … plus some other people who matter to him, as well.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get some thoughts on this past episode of the show. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming and we won’t want you missing them.

This photo gives you a glimpse into the return of Nicky to the show, and he’s probably going to enjoy being a great-uncle here. After all, he never really got to see the Big Three when they were younger, so this moment now of being a part of the family has to be extremely meaningful.

To go along with that, this photo also gives you a chance to see Cassidy’s son in the mix, and he seems to be eager and/or curious about the guitar. Is this how Kevin forms some sort of bond with him? We still wonder if there’s a chance he and Cassidy end up together down the road, and Cassidy seeing a different side of him could be a stepping stone in that direction. (Of course, we’ve already indicated that we’re Team Madison, but at least he and Cassidy would have an interesting journey to get to this place.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 8, especially for Kevin?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stay at the site — there are more updates there that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







