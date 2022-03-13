Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Tommy makes a connection

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 is going to be coming next week on BBC One; do you want to get a better sense of what lies ahead? Let’s just say that Tommy is taking some major steps forward, and it could be the sort of stuff that rattles the show to its core.

The first thing that we need to point out is something that, honestly, we’d prefer we weren’t saying: We are at the halfway point already of the final season. Time flies within this world, and we are now only a few hours away from saying goodbye to this world and these characters forever. We hope that there are still some big surprises the rest of the way, and of course there is a way that we could find a little bit of happiness for these characters. We are definitely still anticipating a few more twists and turns, so brace yourself for that and a whole lot more.

Below, you can check out the full Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

Tommy establishes a connection between crime and political power that could alter the course of history. He also receives life-changing news from an unexpected source.

So just from reading that alone, it doesn’t appear as though Tommy is ever going to have much of a moment to breathe within this episode. He’s going to be facing one major surprise after the next, and the end of this episode is probably going to look and feel very-much different from what you see in the beginning. We can’t say that we’re altogether mad about that, but we also wonder what sort of impact all of this is going to have on other people within this world.

