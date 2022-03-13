Saturday Night Live: Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim play Catwoman

We had a feeling that there would be a Batman reference or two on Saturday Night Live with Zoe Kravitz, but we didn’t expect this.

The cold open for Kravitz’s show featured the actress behind Catwoman, but then also a number of other people dressed as the character from different eras. Ego Nwodim wore the Eartha Kitt costume, whereas Kate McKinnon became the 1990’s version of the character. Her dialogue was so completely absurd that you could see she was having a hard time even saying it, which was a part of the fun.

Just when you thought the silliness was over with, you then had the “Cat Signal” — which was a cat using a litterbox — and then also Aidy Bryant showing us as a Cat Lady. Zoe mostly just had to react to all of these people, which put her in a great position as a new host. She got to have fun with all of the things around her without having to carry anything straight out of the gate. Also, the random impersonation of Katt Williams at the end was a nice way to bring it all together.

In general, there’s a lot to be happy about just within the first two sketches of tonight’s show — we had a solid cold open that worked as a pretty realistic spoof of TikTok at the White House and then after the fact. this monologue. As the show went along, we also got a sense that Zoe was game to do just about anything — including an incredibly insane speech at a wedding. That was more of her performance piece than what she had to do in the monologue.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

What did you think about the Zoe Kravitz monologue from this weekend’s Saturday Night Live?

Did you appreciate all of the Catwoman references? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







