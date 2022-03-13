Saturday Night Live return date: Who is the next host?

Following tonight’s new installment of Saturday Night Live, we felt like we’d be forced to wait a little while for the next one. After all, there was no prior announcement of another episode in the next week or two!

Here’s where things get a little bit weird: There was no announcement of the next host during tonight’s episode, as well. Usually when there is, we tend to find out about it before the musical guest hits the stage. However, this is not something that happened here. If we had to guess, we would assume that it could be early April until the show is back on the air. That’s a long time to wait, but we have a hard time thinking that it would be back sooner without knowing who the next host is. (We can at least confirm there is no new episode next week, as the plan is to repeat the one hosted by Kieran Culkin a little earlier this season.)

So how many new episodes are left this season? The safe estimate is five, given where we are in the season at the moment. We would think there will be a couple of episodes in April and then after that, a solid run in May where everything can be properly finished up.

We don’t have any one host that we want to see on board the next show, though we’d love for it to be another alumni or someone who has hosted a couple of times already. While Zoe Kravitz tonight was a pleasant surprise, we like to have some seasoned hosts closer to the end of the season. That just gives us something a little bit more reliable in order to properly kick things off in the home stretch.

