Saturday Night Live cold open: The White House – TikTok creator summit

This week’s Saturday Night Live cold open was not the most predictable in the world — there were a few different things the show could pull from, but not necessarily a slam dunk. There are some current events too serious for straight-up satire, and we really did not think the show would go in the direction of Fox News for the second straight week.

So what did they opt to do instead for the Zoe Kravitz episode? Well, they did sort of address things in Eastern Europe. What they did was have a White House meeting with TikTok creators, who were there to get through to young people out there. The entire premise of this was pretty ridiculous, but also fun. It also feels like a lot of people aboard the SNL staff watch a lot of TikTok. We had a creator who was obsessed with poems, one who was a prankster, Jason DeRulo, and a guy who was confused for Charli D’Amelio. Kenan Thompson played this guy to perfection and was the best part of all of this.

Not every part of this sketch worked, but we appreciate the effort that was put into this. It’s a far better idea than just some generic news parody featuring Fox News anchors. We appreciate the fact that this was original, and that a good thirty seconds at the end of it was spent watching Bowen Yang wandering around shirtless with a plunger stuck to his chest.

The best thing about this sketch is simple: We’ll remember it. Sometimes, we don’t ask for a whole lot more out of an opening than that. Also, we’re extremely frightened to go to TikTok at this point.

