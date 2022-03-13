American Idol 20 video: Cadence Baker takes on Whitney Houston cover

Anytime that we tend to see an American Idol hopeful come out with a cover of a Whitney Houston song, our first reaction is us wondering why anyone would decide to do this. On paper, trying to emulate one of the most popular artists ever is never a good idea.

Yet, moving into tomorrow’s episode, it does feel like Cadence Baker is going to do her take on “I’m Your Baby Tonight” — and do it extremely well! In the sneak peek below for this upcoming episode, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here. She’s got a really soulful voice and beyond that, a real ability to augment songs to suit it. This is rather different from the original and we’re more than fine with that.

It makes sense that Cadence would be an excellent performer on this stage — she comes from a musical family and in that sense, she’s been brought up in the industry from an early age. This is also probably only the beginning of what she can do. We feel like she’ll easily move on to the next round and from there, the next order of business for her has to be finding some unique ways to show her personality through her songs.

The judges love her — that much is clear. If she makes it to the live shows, it really comes down then to whether or not voters will love her, as well. We’ve seen many an early favorite struggle there, just like we’ve seen some others come out of nowhere and take themselves to the next level.

