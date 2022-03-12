Ted Lasso season 3 filming underway — with a new kit!

Even though we’ll be waiting a good while still in order to see it, we are happy to report some big Ted Lasso news today. After all, work is officially happening in regards to season 3!

Over the past week production has finally kicked off for the latest chapter of the Apple TV+ series. Originally, the plan was to start shooting in February, but that was delayed slightly due to some scheduling issues — presumably around stadiums. It’s no matter, since we now know scenes are being shot!

Not only that, but there’s some surprisingly-fun news to share today on the kit front: AFC Richmond is going to have a new supplier this season in Nike! The athletic company confirmed the news on Twitter over the past few days — consider this a case of art being influenced by life. Real-life football clubs change kit suppliers every so often and with Richmond back in the Premier League, it does make sense that they would unveil something like this.

Let’s pretend for a moment that Richmond, coached by Ted Lasso, was actually a real thing — do you imagine how many people would want to supply their kits? They would be one of the best feel-good stories out there! The show itself, regardless of it being fictional, still has this remarkable ability to be relatable to people out there. It’s about soccer, sure, but also mental health, finding a purpose, and relying on your friends.

The only tough thing entering season 3 is not knowing if it is the final season. We know that there was a three-year plan from the start here, and it’s never been all that clear if Jason Sudeikis or the writers would ultimately build beyond that.

