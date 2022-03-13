Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Outrunning a Ghost’

There are a lot of things mysterious about Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 7 airing next week on Starz. With that being said, one thing is worth a LOT of excitement: The title.

“Outrunning a Ghost” is the name of this episode. What the heck does that mean? Obviously, it’s a play on words on the fact that Ghost was a significant part of Tommy’s life, and there is no escaping the work that he did or the enemies that he made. Of course, it also goes beyond just that — really, there is no escaping anything that Tommy has done in the past. He’s lived a very dangerous life full of big risks, and that’s led to a lot of burned bridges. There are people who want his head on a pike.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below to get our most-recent discussion all about the show. After you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that is the #1 way to make sure you stay up to date on our reviews all season.

There are only a handful of episodes left this season; be prepared for this world to explode in a number of different ways and for lives to be in jeopardy. Judging from the fact that Force was just renewed for a season 2, we do tend to think that Tommy Egan will find his way out of the upcoming finale alive; of course, there are still other ways to hit the character hard. He could get hurt physically, or he could be forced to deal with another traumatic event that haunts his memory for some time to come. All options are on the table right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







