Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you are curious about that entering a potential episode on March 12, we’re here to lend a helping hand!

So where do we begin here? Luckily in this case, it’s with some good news! There is going to be a new installment in just a matter of hours, and this marks the third consecutive one for the late-night show. It’s going to feature an appearance from The Batman star Zoë Kravitz as host with musical guest Rosalía. This should be a fun show! We think there are some really good odds for a quality Batman spoof and beyond that, some unpredictable comedy that we always need from this show.

First and foremost, we’re hoping for a redemption tour-of-sorts here. This past episode, hosted by Oscar Isaac, had potential to be really funny — we had a game host and there was plenty of crazy stuff going on within the world to spoof. Yet, most of the sketches fell flat and for whatever reason, the second show SNL puts on in a run of three almost always leaves a little something to be desired. The hope now is that this episode will bring some legitimate laughs, especially since it could be the last episode for the next couple of weeks. For the time being, there is no confirmed return date for the show.

Below, you can prepare yourself for tonight’s episode by watching Kravitz and Rosalía in a promo alongside Chris Redd and Mikey Day. The bulk of this is really silly, and we appreciate that the show put two cast members in here so we can watch them play off of each other. The bit where the two of them are shoving each other around like children is legitimately hilarious, and we give our host and musical guest credit here just for keeping it together.

