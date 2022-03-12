NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 11 video: Callen, Anna play ‘what if’

It’s been a long time coming, so in this NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 11 article let’s celebrate the return of Anna!

If you’ve been reading for a good while, then you know we’re a proponent of the Callen/Anna relationship, even if the writers rarely ever choose to make the two characters happy. There’s usually some enormous challenge that the two are forced to overcome, one that takes almost the entirety of their physical and mental energy to resolve.

The sneak peek below, however, is almost peaceful for Chris O’Donnell and Bar Paly’s characters, at least in terms of the two of them being in the same place and able to enjoy a coffee without someone chasing one of them down. Of course, Callen is still going through a lot, especially when it comes to the return of the deep-fake story last week and also all of the questions that are circling through his head about Hetty. He wonders how much of his life was manipulated by this woman, who he’s considered to be a mother figure for so many years. That, of course, leads to Anna saying that all mothers tend to manipulate their kids in some way.

Is it possible that the deep-fake was being used to draw out Anna? It’s possible, and she does have to tread carefully anytime she is out in public. Regardless, this preview concludes with a lovely discussion as Callen wonders about what his life would have been like if Hetty never found him. He could be off on a farm somewhere, but would he really be happy? He certainly wouldn’t know Anna.

Now that we’ve talked about Bar’s return to the show, can we also get more of Linda Hunt? She’s gotta be back at some point soon, right? This episode IS giving us more Nate Getz!

