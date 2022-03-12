The Flash season 8 episode 7 promo: Goldface is back…

The Flash season 8 episode 7 is going to be coming your way on The CW this Wednesday and with that comes a recurring villain. Of course, we’re not exactly sure that Goldface was someone we had on our radar entering this current part of the season.

One of the interesting/fun challenges for the writers this season is going to be finding a way to raise the stakes with ALL of the villains. Barry has become so powerful at this point that you do need to find a way to elevate some of the opposition. With that, we don’t expect the this Goldface will be 100% the same as what you’ve in the past. Can some of the campiness be there alongside the high stakes? Sure, and it’s all just a part of the fun balancing act that needs to be executed here.

We would expect a good bit of “Lockdown” to be taking place within the Central City PD, at least based on some of the previews that we’ve had a chance to see so far. It feels like we’re going for a pretty locked-in setting and an opportunity to see a lot of different, exciting events along the way. Also, we do think there are some larger threats lurking in the shadows, and we haven’t had a chance to see all of that play out just yet. Some of the larger secrets of season 8 may still be waiting in the wings.

At the very least, we know that episode 6 set the bar high when it comes to the fun factor. This show doesn’t have to take itself too seriously, and it’s often better when it doesn’t so it can stand out amidst the larger superhero pack.

