Billions season 6 episode 8 promo: Prince’s Olympic gambit continues

If there’s one thing we’ve come to learn about Mike Prince throughout Billions season 6 so far, it’s that he is INTENT on making the Olympic Games happen. We’ve seen him be as desperate as humanly possible to have this bid work out, and also try to rally even more people to his cause.

In the promo below for this weekend’s new episode, you can see him push even harder to make something happen. He tries to rally his troops, promising them that this big is one of the biggest ways to churn some massive profits. We should note that we’ve been skeptical of this idea the whole way through, but that’s more because of what we’ve seen in terms of real-life Olympics being financial sinkholes for a lot of cities. It doesn’t have as much to do with Mike’s specific plan.

Of course, there are an array of problems that wait him tonight, including of course some other characters having some ideas of their own as to how to push things forward. We don’t think it’s going to be some huge shock that everyone has their own agenda. That’s what we’ve seen from the very start of the series! Yet, is Taylor going too big with their own proposition? They’re warned about it, but in response, they note that “big positions need to big wins.”

The end of the promo is what intrigues us the most about this episode, as Prince gets a note that the whole world just “blew up.” It’s obviously a metaphorical statement, but could this be the moment that pushes Billions in a much-important direction? Of the big critiques with this season right now is that it’s been hard to make the transition from the Damian Lewis era; a few jaw-droppers could help to change that.

