Killing Eve season 4 episode 4: Who could free Villanelle?

As we prepare ourselves for Killing Eve season 4 episode 4 on AMC+ tomorrow, most of the focus has to be on Jodie Comer’s character of Villanelle. After all, she can’t inflict as much chaos behind bars!

With this in mind, it goes without saying that we’d greatly benefit from seeing the character freed at some point during this episode. The question that of course remains is who would end up doing said freeing. Who is in the right place to make that happen?

Obviously, one strong possibility entering this episode is Eve trying to find a way to undo her own actions. There’s that part of her who wants her adversary behind bars and yet, she also loves the thrill of the chase. There is an allure Villanelle will always have to her, and she may not be able to escape that. However, now that she’s imprisoned, we don’t imagine that freeing her will be all that easy.

Meanwhile, we’d also say to remember that people like Konstantin and Helene are also out there. Helene’s a more likely candidate to try to get her out if she has a use for her but, once more, how can she possibly arrange this? That’s not easy. Carolyn may have had a capability to better do so once upon a time, but her connections are a little different this season. Just remember where she started off this season, separated from most of the chaos.

In the end, we anticipate that someone is going to be freeing Villanelle — it’s just a matter of who and when. Time will tell!

