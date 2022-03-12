Power Book II: Ghost season 3: How much trouble is Effie in?

As we prepare ourselves for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 airing on Starz (hopefully) later this year, let’s talk about a key character here in Effie! She’s someone who originated back in the OG series but since the launch of Ghost, we’ve had a chance to learn so much more about her. We’ve learned more of where she goes to school, let alone the understanding she has of Tariq St. Patrick that almost no one else does.

So are the writers setting the stage for more trouble for her next season? There is definitely a lot of stuff to think about with this right now…

One of the most important things about Effie as a character moving forward is that she’s holding onto a secret, one that very few other characters know: What happened to Lauren. Brayden knows some stuff and can likely draw some assumptions, but she’s the only one who has all the specific details. She understands how Lauren seemingly died, and that could come back to bite her in a couple of different ways. First and foremost, Tariq could find out. Also, the police could start to look at her if Effie left any evidence behind.

So did Effie leave any evidence behind? Will Brayden end up saying something to the wrong person? It may be too early to know all the answers right now, but it definitely feels like Effie is going to be a big, x-factor sort of character moving into the next episode.

What do you most want to see from Effie moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

