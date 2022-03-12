This Is Us season 6 episode 8 photo: Nicky, Edie, and Cassidy are back!

In the event you haven’t heard so far This Is Us season 6 episode 8 is going to air on NBC this Tuesday. Not only that, but it’s going to be a huge installment for Kevin! This is the first of three upcoming episodes focusing on one of the Big Three and here, you will see him at the cabin, working to prove to himself that he can be a great father to his twins.

So while Kevin spends time with the kids, we also know he will have some company in the form of some familiar faces stopping by. There’s a lot to be excited about with that in mind!

The photo above shows the array of familiar faces that are going to be there for “The Guitar Man,” whether it be Cassidy (whose return was teased in the promo), her son, Nicky, or Nicky’s new girlfriend Edie. We know that those two weren’t around for Thanksgiving, so we did have our fears that he was not going to be back for this one, either.

What could be fun about this for Kevin is that it’s almost a different sort of family atmosphere than Turkey Day, but a family nonetheless. Cassidy, Kevin, and Nicky all have a unique bond, and there are now more people that can be brought into that circle. We can’t say with certainty that Cassidy and Kevin are destined to end up together, but the writers are clearly planting enough seeds to make it feel possible (even if Cassidy said what she said in the past; you can’t rule out anything with this show).

