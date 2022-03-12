Blue Bloods 250th episode: Could Jamie be Commissioner someday?

Is Blue Bloods eventually going to conclude on CBS with Jamie Reagan stepping into the role of Police Commissioner? Is that really possible?

Of course, tonight’s big 250th episode titled “Guilt” gave no direct indication that this is going to happen. However, a line from Frank in a discussion with him absolutely foreshadowed the possibility of it. In the midst of a back-and-forth Tom Selleck’s character told him that he’d be “really good” at his job, if he were to ever have it. Jamie responded in a way to suggest he wasn’t interested, but that’s probably something that Frank himself said when he was Jamie’s age.

The truth is, being a police commissioner on this show is present almost as a calling; it’s not something you aspire to do as much as something that you need to do. Someone has to take the reigns of leadership, right?

If Blue Bloods does give us a flash-forward or something like that at the end of the series, we wouldn’t be surprised at all if we see Jamie behind that desk at 1 Police Plaza. Even if they don’t do that, it’s something that we can probably assume. Frank can’t be commissioner forever, but we do think he’ll be in that spot for however long this show lasts. We don’t get the sense the series is ending anytime soon; it remains one of CBS’ most popular programs, and it also anchors a night that tends to have a lot of low-performing shows traditionally.

Before Jamie can ever become PC, we imagine that there are a few more opportunities for him to climb the ladder. A promotion to Lieutenant or Captain feels like the right move next, right?

What did you think about this Frank – Jamie moment on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 16?

Do you think that Jamie could be Commissioner someday? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

