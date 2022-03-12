Blue Bloods season 12 episode 16: Did Anthony leave Erin for new job?

Tonight, Blue Bloods season 12 episode 16 delivered an epic 250th episode, and one of our biggest surprises came in the early going!

Did we see Anthony actually leave his post for a new job? It’s something that was proposed to him in the early going. When we first saw the character approach Erin with the promotion, she responded with skepticism. Rather than be happy for him, she wondered if this was Crawford’s doing as a means to either split them up or get to her. She’s right to be paranoid a lot of the time, but in this instance? It wasn’t immediately clear.

After the fact, Anthony of course took it personally and decided to more or less take the job just to prove he deserved it. He does good work! Erin should have led with that and things could have gone better. Upon taking the gig, it was clear that Anthony had a lot of nerves; he questioned if he’d be a good leader, and also why his old boss in Charlie wanted to leave in the first place.

As the episode progressed, it was clear that Charlie was up to something. Anthony figured that out when it was clear that he wasn’t a good match for his method. Also, he figured out that it was Crawford who was behind the promotion; she did want Erin and Anthony to split up!

Mostly, Anthony was upset with Erin because he didn’t feel she showed enough care for him; she acknowledged that and apologized after the fact. He told her he wasn’t taking the job and was back with her; yet, he’d leave promptly if she ever made him feel like he wasn’t valued again in the future.

