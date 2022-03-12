The Resident season 5 episode 16 spoilers: First look at ‘6 Volts’

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to The Resident season 5 episode 16 — but, unfortunately, you’ll be waiting a while to see it. This upcoming episode is titled “6 Volts” and, unfortunately, it is not set to air until Tuesday, March 29.

So what sort of stories are going to be at the center of it? There’s going to be a huge one for Billie and Trevor, which should be really important in light of everything that they have gone through. Meanwhile, you will also see Bell do everything that he can to square off with the Medical Board, which is a storyline we’re really enjoying so far. Sure, it’s great to see characters operate and with patients, but this is a part of life at a hospital like this we so rarely see.

Below, you can check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 16 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Conrad and The Raptor help out an old friend whose heart problems reveal a bigger issue than they anticipated. Meanwhile, Devon treats a suicidal woman whom he thinks might be a good candidate for Deep Brain Stimulation. Then, Bell confronts the Medical Board about the cases he’s been investigating, and Billie and Trevor have an emotional reunion in the all-new “6 Volts” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-516) (TV-14 L, V)

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, let’s just hope that on the other side of it, there is no other big hiatus on the horizon. There’s only so much time left in the standard TV season, and there are a lot of things we still want to see explored!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Resident right now

What are you most excited to see on The Resident season 5 episode 16?

Are you sad to be waiting a good while in order to see it? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do that, come back to get some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







