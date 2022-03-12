The Good Fight season 6 spoilers: Alan Cumming to appear!

While you wait for the premiere of The Good Fight season 6, isn’t this the sort of news that should get you excited and then some?

Let’s go ahead and make it clear: Alan Cumming is coming back as Eli Gold, the character he famously played on The Good Wife for so many years. Per Paramount+, he will be appearing in a couple of episodes as he helps his daughter Marissa (played by Sarah Steele) work to become a full-fledged lawyer.

The news of Cumming’s appearance comes hot off the announcement that Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher will be appearing in a significant role moving forward. This show has always done an excellent job in regards to its casting, so we really can’t be too shocked that we’re sitting here and saying the same thing now. They’ve also done a fantastic job of evolving this world over time and being creative: The Good Fight is often far more biting and satirical than the original, and executive producers Robert and Michelle King are never afraid to push the envelope. If season 6 lives up to everything we’ve seen so far, we’re going to be very much satisfied with the end result.

If you do want to get some additional scoop now, take a look at the bottom of this article for some photos of Braugher on set! This character is probably very different from Chief Holt, but you can say the same thing about the majority of the people he has played over the year.

Hopefully, we’ll have even more new on season 6 over the next few months; the sooner the show premieres, the happier we’re going to be in the end.

What do you most want to see in terms of Alan Cumming on The Good Fight season 6?

