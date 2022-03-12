Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Nominations + CHAOS (day 14)

We knew entering tonight’s Big Brother Canada 10 nomination ceremony that there was potential for all sorts of drama.

One important thing to remember here is that Kyle is a “new fan” — really, he wasn’t in the community at all until he got mistaken for another Kyle Moore last season. Sure, he’s done a lot of studying, but clearly somewhere along the way he hasn’t understood the nuance of the game. Nominating two people in Stephanie and Moose who you are supposedly aligned with is never that good an idea. Kevin got a very early case of HoH-itis, got extremely paranoid, and strangely, seems totally disinterested in working with a guy in Moose who he technically knows outside of the game. (Sure, Moose hasn’t helped himself by playing too hard.)

After the nominations, let’s just say that Moose was surprised, to put it lightly. In the aftermath of everything that transpired, Kyle went to Stephanie to indicate strongly that Moose is his target and he has no plans to go any other way with this. Remember that Kyle took a big risk putting him on the block now — remember that the HoH cannot play Veto in the Canadian version, and that Moose is a big comp threat. This could easily blow up in his face later on.

For those wondering, Marty won the safety pass as voted on by Canada, which seems to be mostly the result of casual viewers. He didn’t need it, and more than likely he’s not going anywhere in the near future.

All things considered right now, this is going to be a heck of a weird week regardless of is Kyle’s plan blows up in his face or not. He’s been so erratic that even some of his other allies are now contemplating whether to drop him!

