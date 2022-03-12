Bust Down season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Peacock? The latest

After its premiere this week over on Peacock, can you expect a Bust Down season 2 renewal to happen? Or, are we very much at the end of the road?

We’ll start things off here by saying that we very-much hope that the comedy can come back. For starters, it’s got a great cast led by Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd. It also has a unique setting in a casino in Gary, Indiana. It tackles a number of real-life issues like workplace harassment and income inequality. Yet, at the same time it also plays for laughs. It walks a very delicate line between taking its characters seriously while also providing laughter; luckily, it succeeds at just about every turn.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing every moving forward is a big question mark. We know that we would love to see more new episodes down the road but the reality is not exactly clear. We know that Peacock does need the content; this is a streaming service that still is lagging behind its competitors when it comes to customers on its premium tiers. What it needs to offer are more programs that can generate buzz and attention over time; Bust Down is unique enough to do just that. One of the only ways to get more viewers is to show them that you are worthy of your investment. Renewing this show would be a sign that there’s a real commitment to this brand of content behind the scenes.

Of course, the final determination on season 2 will likely be tied to total viewership figures and what the future holds story-wise. We’re cautiously optimistic for now, but there is no specific period of time in which we expect a firm decision. Instead, we gotta roll with the punches and hope for the best.

