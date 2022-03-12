Snowfall season 5 episode 5: Are you ready for an epic two-parter?

We’re four episodes into Snowfall season 5 at this point, and at this point, much of the table is set. Cissy is back in town and with that, we’ve got a chance to see a struggle coming to a boil between Franklin and Teddy. The latter is smart, dangerous, and also necessary in some ways right now to Franklin’s operation. Of course, we imagine that Damson Idris’ character doesn’t like that all that much, and he will do what he can to take back control.

Unfortunately, the more we’re hearing about episode 5 airing on FX this Wednesday, the more it seems like both of them could be in big-time danger. There’s a lot to think about here!

Here’s what we can go ahead and tell you: FX has officially confirmed that next week’s “The Iliad” is a two-parter, and within that we’re going to see the stories (and most likely the danger) evolve from one hour to the next. Here are a few more tidbits courtesy of some official synopses.

Part 1 – A brutal attack leaves the crew in chaos.

Part 2 – Franklin and Gustavo look for an escape; Teddy is forced to put his trust in an old friend; the man behind the hits is revealed.

Within this, we’ve at least figured out that it’s a man behind the attacks, but not too much else. This is going to be a dangerous two-parter that really tests who some of these characters are, let alone who they will be loyal to in the end. It feels fair to expect a lot of fireworks…

