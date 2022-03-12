Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6: Is this the dream team?

This Sunday is going to bring us Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6 on Starz, and we gotta hope there’s a lot of drama to come along with it. This is an episode that should further some of Tommy’s underground operations, while reminding us at the same time just how dangerous some of them are.

In the photo below, you can get a sense of some of his new “dream tea” — at least in terms of himself plus Diamond and then Vic. He’s managed to bring together one person from the CBI and the Flynn Family and if they all work together, they could actually move a good bit of product!

Unfortunately, herein most-likely lies the problem for Tommy — it is pretty darn hard to imagine everyone being able to continue without more issues getting in the way. We know that the Serbian mob, for example, is after Joseph Sikora’s character and probably won’t stop until both he and Liliana are dead. Then, there’s also Diamond’s own brother Jenard not being altogether keen to have Tommy around. Beyond all this, Walter Flynn would absolutely not like his son working with the CBI.

There’s a good chance that by the end of episode 6, this tentative alive gets blown up and the “dream team” becomes a nightmare. Of course, isn’t the threat of this what makes the show so good? If everyone was peaceful all of the time, there’s no doubt that the series would be a little less fun.

