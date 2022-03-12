Dynasty season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Fallon needs help!

Following what you see on The CW tonight, are you curious to learn more about Dynasty season 5 episode 4? If you’re angling for more details, rest assured — we’ve got you covered within this piece!

First and foremost, let’s work to set the stage here courtesy of the full Dynasty season 5 episode 4 synopsis — it does a good job of demonstrating all of the different situations that are going to be brought to the table here:

WHAT DREAMS MAY COME -Amanda (Eliza Bennett) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) don’t see eye-to-eye on Adam (Sam Underwood) and Amanda has reservations about Alexis’ latest adventure. Liam (Adam Huber) finds himself in sticky situation with Culhane (Robert C. Riley). Dominique (Michael Michele) presents Kirby (Maddison Brown) with an opportunity, but Kirby is fearful. Meanwhile, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) jumps head-first into a new project and needs Sam’s (Rafael de la Fuente) help. Rita (Daniela Alonso) needs to change course as her plan becomes thwarted by an unknowing Blake (Grant Show). Sam Adegoke also stars. The episode was written by Libby Wells and directed by Star Barry (#504). Original airdate 3/18/2022.

If there is one thing that is very-much clear at this point with this show, it’s that we will continue to see different plots, schemes, failures, and successes. We think that this could be the season where Fallon rises to the top more than ever — her ambition as always been a big part of the character. She’s been a focal point for Dynasty from the start and over that time, we’ve seen the character evolve slowly in a number of different ways. There’s still a lot of story left to tell, and that means new avenues for various twists and turns.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Dynasty right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dynasty season 5 episode 4 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stay at the site for some other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







