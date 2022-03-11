The Baby-Sitters Club canceled at Netflix; no season 3 coming

Even though there’s a lot more that could be explored within the world of The Baby-Sitters Club, we won’t be seeing it — at least at Netflix.

According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service has opted to cancel the adaptation after two seasons on the air. We wish we could say that this is stunning news, but it’s the latest addition of an ongoing pattern here. Netflix has a tendency to cancel a lot of shows pretty early on in their runs, and it has to do a good bit with their economic model. Shows get more expensive to make as more seasons are ordered; however, viewership tends to decline. Since the streamer knows that it has hundreds of other shows in some form, they rarely feel pressure to keep anything around. They are quick to cancel and with that, effectively move on to other things.

In a statement on this cancellation per the aforementioned website, here is what show creator Rachel Shukert had to say:

“I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be. It was a dream come true… Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come.”

While it’s always possible that a season 3 could pop up theoretically somewhere else, the process of moving a show canceled at Netflix is complicated. We ultimately just don’t see it.

