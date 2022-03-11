Killing Eve season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Will Villanelle get out of prison?

With Killing Eve season 4 episode 4 arriving on AMC+ this weekend, what better time than the present to take a deeper dive?

There’s a lot to be intrigued about with this episode from the get-go. It’s sure to be crazy, off-the-wall, but also deeply meaningful. It also has a major story dilemma to resolve: Is Villanelle going to be released from prison? How long could she be stuck there?

New Killing Eve video! Take a look below if you are interested in checking out our take on season 4 episode 3. We’ll be talking about episode 4 very soon, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that is the #1 way to make sure you don’t miss any updates.

We tend to think that in the real world, Jodie Comer’s character would likely be stuck behind bars for a good while. Yet, Killing Eve moves fast; we also tend to think the writers are well aware that this show isn’t anywhere near as interesting if she’s in prison for the rest of the season. Judging from the synopsis for episode 4 (titled It’s “Agony and I’m Ravenous”), it does feel like she finds her way out:

Eve struggles to identify her lead in The Twelve; Villanelle gets her mojo back — she decides to be good by embracing what she’s good at, killing; Carolyn discovers an old acquaintance in Cuba and decides to go rogue.

Here’s the fascinating challenge in our mind — let’s say that Villanelle gets out of prison. Where does she go from here? What does her next move truly represent? We have a hard time thinking that this is truly the end of her struggle and there are going to be some other roadblocks coming her way as a result of it.

Meanwhile, how would Eve feel about all of this? Probably mixed emotions. A part of her may think that Villanelle being locked up is the right thing — after all, she’s responsible for it! Yet, we also think the other part of her would miss the thrill of the chase.

What are you excited to check out on Killing Eve season 4 episode 4?

Have any big predictions? Be sure to share in the attached comments right now! (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







