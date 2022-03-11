Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we really going to have more stories to discuss in a matter of hours?

As many of you probably know, we are pleased to discuss all things Reagan here at the site, and we’ll be doing so again in a number of hours! Not only is there a new Blue Bloods episode on the air tonight, but it may be the most important one we’ve seen in quite some time: The 250th episode! Given that only so many shows ever manage to make it to this point, we consider this a rather remarkable achievement and then some.

So what’s going to be coming up story-wise on this big milestone hour? If you haven’t seen the season 12 episode 16 synopsis below, it does a good job of cluing you in:

“Guilt” – Frank, Baker, Garrett and Gormley experience feelings of guilt when Detective Angela Reddick (Ilfenish Hadera), an officer they briefly worked with at 1PP, is shot after Frank reassigned her for not meshing with their team. Also, Eddie, Danny and Baez investigate a man’s murder after Eddie and her partner respond to an altercation between the victim and a neighbor, and Anthony finds himself at a crossroads when he’s offered a promotion that strains his relationship with Erin, on the 250th episode of the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Will there be any surprises?

While nothing is 100% official as of yet, we sure hope so! Blue Bloods is the sort of show that rarely does that, but we’d love there to be a few little twists or cameos that we don’t see coming in advance.

What do you want to see from the entire cast moving into the 250th episode of Blue Bloods?

