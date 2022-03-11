Shark Tank preview: Noggin Boss, Behave Bras, Curie, and Ade + Ayo

Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to see a jam-packed episode with Noggin Boss, Behave Bras, Curie, and Ade + Ayo all making their pitches. We’ve got products here that cater to different groups, and all offer different purposes. One is as simple as a giant party hat; meanwhile, another is a celebration of African culture for children and infants. There’s potential for all of them to get a deal but as you know, that will be up to the pitch, the negotiation, and also the portfolio of the Shark in question!

We will get to spotlighting the individual products soon — before that, let’s go ahead and share the full synopsis for the upcoming episode:

“Episode 1317” – First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, who presents her all-natural personal care product line made for men and women. Sports enthusiasts from Phoenix, Arizona, pitch their customizable fashion design that provides fans with a way to engage and promote something that they love; while an entrepreneur from Boston, Massachusetts, introduces her support system exclusively designed for women. Nigerian immigrants from Oakland, California, celebrate their African heritage by bringing their children’s fashion clothing line to the Tank and hope to walk away with a deal on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank,” airing FRIDAY, MARCH 11 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

In a Shark Tank update, father and son Carson and Jason Grill from Cincinnati, Ohio, update their investor, Blake Mycoskie, on Touch Up Cup, their innovative solution to paint storage problems.

Noggin Boss – This is not a hard product to describe. It’s a giant hat! What’s not to love about a giant hat? You can customize it with specific colors or patches, and it’s meant to be a fun, instant conversation-starter wherever you go. It feels like the perfect thing for parties or sporting events where you want to make a big impression.

Behave Bras – These are designed to be not only form-fitting, but extremely comfortable bras for women that produce a barely-there feeling thanks to innovative stretch fabric pieces known as Stayz. It’s another innovation that looks to solve a common problem — this feels like the sort of company the Sharks would be all over.

Ade + Ayo – The whole basis of this company comes out of love and a celebration of African culture and heritage. It is a line of children’s clothing made with soft materials so that they are comfortable, easy to wash, and also affordable. They also come in a wide array of various African styles and patterns.

Curie – Want beauty products that are free from aluminum, parabens, and phthalates, and also have amazing scents? That’s the whole goal behind this product: The present clean alternatives to deodorants, hand sanitizers, and much more that also have you smelling amazing.

