Survivor 42 episode 2 preview: The Beware Advantage returns!

We already know that there are ALL sorts of opinions out there on the Beware Advantage in Survivor 42. We saw it play a big role last season, as castaways had to utter a secret phrase at the time of two other castaways in order to get it. Until they managed this, they also lost their power to vote. The entire thing was far too convoluted in our mind, and took time away from strategy and relationship-building to focus on something that may or may not matter all that much.

Oh, and did we mention that it was extremely obvious who had the idols after the fact? Or, at least that was the case for season 41…

So while we can’t speak too much to how the Beware Advantage returns to the game, the Survivor 42 episode 2 synopsis below indicates that it will happen sooner rather than later:

“Good and Guilty” – An unlikely friendship forms when two castaways bond over their differences. Also, the beware immunity idol returns, forcing castaways to consider all options before entering this unknown territory, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Ultimately, most people are going to go for this and allow curiosity to get the best of them. Remember, this was filmed before people saw season 41! (That is one of the distracting things about this season — we’re watching it well-aware of things that the current cast is oblivious on. We’ve been in this place before as a Survivor viewer, but it’s more obvious than ever this go-around.)

