Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are you about to see James Spader and the rest of the cast back on the air?

Obviously, it goes without saying that there are a few different things we want to talk about here, but let’s start with the schedule: There is no new installment tonight. Instead, the network is broadcasting coverage of the Winter Paralympics. This is meant to be just a one-week hiatus, though, so you can rest assured that new episodes will resume again in just one week’s time.

So what is there to look forward to when it comes to the story? Quite a bit! If you want to get some further news about next week’s “The Chairman,” we suggest that you go ahead and view The Blacklist season 9 episode 12 synopsis below:

03/18/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force pursues their latest target, the Chairman, who operates a dark web stock market trading shares of criminal organizations. Red takes extreme measures to locate a tracking device, which sends Ressler into a spiral. Cooper makes contact with his blackmailer. TV-14

For those wondering, episode 13 (“Genuine Models, Inc.”) is going to air the week after, and we’ve got some details that suggest that the Cooper storyline will still be going on then:

03/25/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force is led to an unusual suspect when the wealthy clients of an apparent escort service start turning up dead. Red and a friend attempt to recover an item after reuniting at a friend’s memorial. Cooper heads to Atlanta to follow a lead on his blackmailer. TV-14

If you wish some of these stories were moving a little bit faster, we don’t blame you. However, we’re not going to sit here and pretend like we don’t enjoy having them cover so much ground. As long we’re getting some little answers and tidbits here and there, we’re satisfied. It’s so much better than the alternative of having to sit around and wait forever.

