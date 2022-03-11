Upload season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon?

Following the premiere of season 2 today on Amazon, can you expect an Upload season 3 renewal to happen? Is there a lot to think about and hope for?

The first thing to note here is that, at least for the time being, nothing is decided when it comes to the long-term future. We think there’s a real hope in there being more down the road, but nothing is decided. This is a comedy, though, that a lot of people need — there’s a hopefulness to it that you don’t see with a lot of other shows, and we mean that especially with the dark time that so many are in. Because season 2 was also fairly short in length, we don’t think it would be all that difficult to get everyone together for another go-around here.

Speaking in a new interview with Inverse, show executive producer Greg Daniels made it clear that he, personally, would love to see another season happen:

“I’m hopeful about Season 3. It’s really important to continually expand the world, learn new things, and have new surprises for the characters. We really believe in them as real people, and we try to come up with satisfying adventures for them. So I’ve got plenty of ideas for Season 3, should we get one.”

It’s also worth noting that season 2 absolutely ended in a place that left the door open for more.

So how can you ensure that a renewal happens?

It may sound a bit “go figure,” but the #1 thing you can do is watch all of season 2 in its entirety and tell your friends/family to do the same. Amazon will want to know that there’s especially a desire for a season 3, so that’s what makes the finale viewership all the more important.

For now, we’re cautiously optimistic — Amazon has a ton of shows for sure, but they don’t have a lot of comedies in this particular vein.

Do you want to see an Upload season 3 renewal happen at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

