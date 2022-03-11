This Is Us season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Randall’s Big Three trilogy story

As many of you may have seen in the most-recent This Is Us promo, there is a new Big Three trilogy coming! The Kevin story (airing on Tuesday) will be about him proving himself as a father. Meanwhile, the March 22 episode will revolve around Kate as she pays Toby a visit, presumably in San Francisco.

So what is going to be coming up on the Randall episode? How will Sterling K. Brown’s character manage to stand out from the pack? There is a lot of stuff we can get to here, as well!

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what co-producer Laura Kenar (who wrote this past episode) had to say about Randall’s part of this trilogy and what it could mean:

In Randall’s trilogy episode, it’s a really beautiful Rebecca-Randall story. I think you’ll get some answers in that area.

What are we going to get answers on? We know that Randall loves Rebecca, but he also carries the weight of the world on his shoulders. We’d love if this whole story is an opportunity to allow him to feel a little bit more free. He can’t save everyone all the time, and he should take the opportunities as they are there to enjoy life. Randall is a worrier and we understand that — it’s one of the reasons why he’s so relatable!

We’re just glad to have this opportunity to watch him; Sterling K. Brown has actually had a somewhat-lighter season so far compared to last years, and we figured that would change at some point.

