The Good Doctor season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Is Shaun treating again?

The Good Doctor season 5 episode 11 is coming on Monday, March 21, which is of course on the other side of the big showdown with the board and none other than Salen Morrison. Does that mean that Shaun Murphy will be back at the hospital? There are no guarantees, but we at least know that he is treating patients again!

In general, we’ve got a good sense already that “The Family” is going to be a big episode with a number of surprises woven in throughout. If Salen is gone, that means a new lease on life is more or less upon the hospital and there is an opportunity to say and do a number of different things. If she’s not gone, however, then this is a situation where Shaun either is working elsewhere or had to beg for his job back.

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 11 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“The Family” – Dr. Shaun Murphy makes a personal connection with a precoious young patient which threatens his objectivity. Meanwhile, while volunteering at a long-term care facility, Dr. Morgan Reznick realizes she could help Dr. Aaron Glassman’s clinic by offering telemedicine services for nursing homes and care facilities on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We know that for us personally, we’d love to get to a few episodes that are a little more patient centric after a lot of what we saw through this first major arc of the season. There are still opportunities to get into more elaborate stories down the road! Take, for example, Shaun and Lea’s wedding, which we do think will still happen despite some recent obstacles.

