The Bachelor finale spoilers: More on Clayton’s Rose Ceremony disaster

The first part of the two-night The Bachelor finale event is coming to ABC on Monday night and to be honest, it’s hard to even think of the right way to describe this in advance. Is this one of the biggest disasters we’ve seen from a lead entering the finale? It’s hard to think of it any other way.

Let’s put it like this: It’s clear that Clayton Echard wanted to be with Susie. However, she left, and now he’s got two other women in Gabby and Rachel. If either one of them watch the show back, it’s going to be clear that they were not his first choice. We’ve already seen what he says to the two of them at the upcoming rose ceremony, and that may lead to them bailing on the show altogether. We could be gearing up for a soul-crushing night as Clayton realizes further how many mistakes he’s made, and what lies ahead for him now after the fact.

For a little more information on what’s to come, check out the full synopsis below:

“2610A” – It all comes down to this. After a heartbreaking and unexpected breakup with Susie, Clayton finds himself questioning everything as he heads into the rose ceremony we’ve all awaited. When Clayton drops devastating news on the final two women, they’ll have to ponder their futures with our leading man. Host Jesse Palmer will be joined by a panel of Bachelor Nation fan favorites for a LIVE discussion as the story unfolds. Part one of the epic two-part finale of “The Bachelor” airs MONDAY, MARCH 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Do we really need a panel of fan favorites? What do we get out of this? There could be some interesting moments in this episode, but it also feels like we’re going to be spending a lot of time watching people who aren’t actually involved. This gets us to our next question: Did this really need to be some two-night event?

