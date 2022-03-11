The Gilded Age season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The last before finale

There are a few different reasons to be excited for The Gilded Age season 1 episode 8 on HBO next week, but why not start with where it is in the season? We are looking here, at the penultimate episode! Sure, we know already that there is a season 2 coming, but there’s a chance to see some really big stuff over the next two weeks.

For George in particular, we would describe the story coming as a reckoning — a rather difficult one that he is going to be forced to contend with. There are enormous challenges coming his way with the trial right around the corner. We’re always down for a good bit of courtroom drama, and we tend to think it’s going to be even more electric when it’s courtroom drama taking place in this particular period. There’s no denying that George has money, but how much power or influence will this really buy him? Is there going to be some sort of easy escape route coming?

Below, you can check out the full The Gilded Age season 1 episode 8 synopsis with some additional insight all about what’s coming:

During her first visit to Newport, Bertha follows Mr. McCallister’s lead but is soon reminded of her place. Oscar’s pursuit of Gladys is threatened by a familiar presence. George gets his day in court. Worried about Armstrong’s interference, Peggy reveals her past. Marian makes a decision about her romantic future. Bridget follows Jack across the city.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we do expect a few more surprises, whether it come from the Bertha storyline or from Peggy’s past starting to come to light. While there were so many characters early on that it felt almost overwhelming, it’s starting to feel now like The Gilded Age is being locked more or less into place perfectly.

